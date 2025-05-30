SC allows ex-SIB chief's passport release; orders return to India in phone-tapping case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that the passport of T Prabhakar Rao, former chief of Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and a key accused in the phone-tapping case, be made available to him so that he could return to India. It also ordered that he do so within three days of receiving the travel document.

A bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma directed Prabhakar Rao, who is believed to be in the US, to appear before the investigating officer. The top court granted him interim protection from coercive action and posted the matter for further hearing on August 5.

“Pending consideration of this special leave petition, we direct the petitioner to appear before the investigating officer concerned. For that purpose, the passport/travel documents for travel only to India shall be made available to the petitioner by the chief passport officer/competent authority so that he could appear before the concerned investigating authority within a period of three days on receipt of the passport/travel document(s) to India,” the bench said.

“Till the next date of hearing, no coercive steps shall be taken as against the petitioner,” it added.

The court also directed the investigating officer to submit a status report before the next date of hearing on August 5.