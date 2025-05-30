Telangana DCA busts illegal veterinary drug unit; seizes unlicensed products worth Rs 3 lakh

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA), along with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Hyderabad zone, busted an illegal veterinary drug manufacturing unit and seized unlicensed pharmaceutical products worth approximately Rs 3 lakh on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials raided Siflon Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd in the ALEAP Industrial Estate at Gajularamaram, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Seized items included 537 kg of 250 mg albendazole tablets and 986 kg of albendazole granules.

In a separate operation, DCA officials seized formulations worth Rs 52,737 marketed without a drug licence under the brand name ‘Biovus Pharma’ at Sri Venkateshwara Medi Promotors in Moosarambagh, Hyderabad. Samples were collected for further investigation.

Additionally, officials seized a product called ‘Heamaadri Artho Care Pain Oil’ from Kukatpally. The seizure followed findings of a misleading advertisement claiming the oil could cure rheumatoid arthritis. The product was traced back to Heamaadri Ayurveda Pharmacy in East Anandbagh of Safilguda.

The DCA officials stated that further action would be taken following investigation into the seized products and manufacturers.