Construction cost of YIIRSs far less than that of IDOCs: Sources

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations being levelled by the BRS leaders, the state government sources on Friday clarified that the construction cost of Young India Integrated Residential School buildings was far less than that of Integrated District Offices Complexes (IDOC) built during the previous regime.

“The cost fixed for Siddipet IDOC was Rs 4,058 per sqft. It was Rs 4,990 for Sircilla IDOC, Rs 3,994 for Mulugu IDOC and Rs 4,875 for Warangal East IDOC. But the cost fixed for Young India Integrated Residential School buildings was Rs 3,730 per sqft,” sources said.

The rate fixed for residential schools was very less when compared with cost of any construction activity taken up in the last two years, the sources said and added that the building cost was fixed in a transparent manner.

The state government took up the Integrated Residential Schools to provide quality education to BC, SC, ST, Minority and EBC students.

Though the BRS government constructed 600 residential school buildings, most of those were continued to be run from rented buildings without any amenities. Because of this, the Congress government decided to shift all those schools to the newly constructed Integrated Residential School buildings. Each Integrated Residential School can accommodate 2,650 students, sources said.

“Each Young India Residential School will have one academic building with four blocks (G+2) and a total of 1,60,339 sqft buildup are, six blocks of dormitory (G+3) with 2,57,451 sqft buildup area, dining and kitchen (G+1) with 41,860 sqft space and quarters for principal and staff. Each residential school will have 5,36,194 sft space, they added.