Forensic audit on Dharani portal soon, action against land scams imminent: Telangana Housing Minister

HYDERABAD: Announcing that the “forensic audit” of alleged irregularities related to transactions on the Dharani portal will commence very soon, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that the state government will initiate action against the landsharks sooner rather than later.

During an informal chat with reports at the state Secretariat here, the minister said that the government will look into the forensic audit report and details of Bhu Bharati portal’s pilot projects as well as the land surveys to identify the irregularities and initiate appropriate action.

When queried about the Congress government not taking action against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, despite levelling serious corruption charges against him, the minister said that inquiries have been ordered into various irregularities and action would be taken based on final reports submitted by probe committees.

Responding to a query on MLC K Kavitha’s explosive allegation that talks were held in the past to merge BRS with BJP, Srinivasa Reddy described the controversy as a family feud and dismissed it as a “storm in a teacup”.