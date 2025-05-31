KTR pitches Telangana as ideal investment destination

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the global investors to come to India, especially progressive states like Telangana.

Addressing the Bridge India Conference in London on Friday on the topic “Why Telangana Matters: Steady Growth and Navigating the Global Economic Landscape,” Rama Rao said that Telangana’s development is a fine balance between welfare and infrastructure that is inclusive.

“We believe in maximising governance and minimising government. We believe in ensuring that process becomes the key and not the person. We believe in institutionalising the change and not centralising it around one person and that is what makes Telangana special”.

The former minister recalled that the world’s largest campuses of Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and other most valued tech companies in the world are in Telangana.

“The change in the landscape of Hyderabad over the last decade has been incredible. By building up a social public movement like the Telangana movement, gives you hope that after the Independence struggle led by the likes of Gandhi and Pandit Nehru, it is still possible in independent India to achieve your dreams through a democratic struggle,” he said.