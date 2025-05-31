KTR pitches Telangana as ideal investment destination

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the global investors to come to India, especially progressive states like Telangana.
Addressing the Bridge India Conference in London on Friday on the topic “Why Telangana Matters: Steady Growth and Navigating the Global Economic Landscape,” Rama Rao said that Telangana’s development is a fine balance between welfare and infrastructure that is inclusive.
“We believe in maximising governance and minimising government. We believe in ensuring that process becomes the key and not the person. We believe in institutionalising the change and not centralising it around one person and that is what makes Telangana special”.
The former minister recalled that the world’s largest campuses of Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and other most valued tech companies in the world are in Telangana.
“The change in the landscape of Hyderabad over the last decade has been incredible. By building up a social public movement like the Telangana movement, gives you hope that after the Independence struggle led by the likes of Gandhi and Pandit Nehru, it is still possible in independent India to achieve your dreams through a democratic struggle,” he said.
Rama Rao explained the rapid strides of progress achieved under the BRS rule. He said that Telangana stood first in the country in creating wealth and distributing it to the poor.
Under the BRS rule, the Telangana topped in the country in per capita income. “Telangana was in 12th place in per capita income before the formation of the state,” he pointed.
Rama Rao also highlighted ‘engineering marvel’ Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and Mission Bhagiratha.
He explained the growth in IT exports during BRS regime. “The BRS government started TS-iPass which eliminated several problems to investors and helped to get speedy approvals to start the industries,” he said.
The Sircilla MLA said that the BRS regime accorded permissions to 28,000 industries and attracted a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh crore investments, which provided around 24 lakh jobs to Telangana youth.