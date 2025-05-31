MLC Kavitha says she doesn’t expect action against her

MANCHERIAL: Asserting that she would not leave the BRS and would always fight to protect the party, MLC K Kavitha on Friday rejected questions of any disciplinary action by the leadership against her.

“I don’t believe I will even be served a show cause notice. I do not have any personal agenda. I am fighting to protect the BRS and against those who want a merger with the BJP,” Kavitha said during an informal chat with reporters in Mancherial.

She revealed that when she was in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, BRS leaders informed her about a proposal for a merger, which she opposed at the time and continues to reject. “The BJP should not be allowed to undermine the existence of regional parties in the country. It’s a proven fact,” Kavitha said, stressing the need for the BRS to maintain its distance from the BJP.

Kavitha also condemned the recent killings of Naxalites as part of Operation Kagar and said that BJP leaders lacked humanity. “When top CPI (Maoist) leader Sambala Keshawara was killed in an encounter, the body was not given to the family for last rites,” she stated.

Kavitha also criticised the Union government’s refusal to halt Operation Kagar despite political parties calling for its halt.

She also accused the Congress government of discriminating against its own leaders by caste, alleging that MP Vamshi Chand was sidelined during the recent Saraswati Pushkaralu and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka ignored during the chief minister’s visit to Yadagirigutta.