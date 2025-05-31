Overcrowding at temple cattle shed leads to more calf deaths in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Four days after the death of an ox and a calf at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple cattle shed in Tippapur, Vemulawada temple town, eight calves reportedly died due to ill health early on Friday. The carcasses of the cattle were transported in a tractor and buried on the outskirts of town.

According to sources, around 1,150 cattle are kept in the shed, which can accommodate only about 400.

Due to irregularities in cattle distribution, the authorities stopped the process a few months ago. Every year, crores of rupees are spent on cattle health and maintenance of shed.

Following the death of the cattle, on the directions of Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, a team of veterinary doctors led by Dr Anji Reddy visited the cattle shed to find the cause of the deaths. The team said the mortality rate is increasing due to poor management. Recent heavy rains filled the shed floor with muddy water.

Calves frequently die due to stampedes, the team opined. They segregated sick and healthy cattle, moving the sick ones to a dry area to prevent further deaths. They also appealed to devotees to bring healthy oxen instead of calves to offer to the temple.

It may be recalled that it is an old tradition and belief that devotees from far-flung areas bring calves and leave them for Lord Shiva. The temple adopts these calves and uses them for the Arjita Seva programme.