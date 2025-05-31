Telangana will support research initiatives: Minister Danasari Anasuya

HYDERABAD: Research and surveys play an important role in shaping government policies and welfare schemes, said Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka.

She was speaking after releasing the Young Lives Round-7 survey report at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) campus in Begumpet on Friday.

The minister acknowledged CESS for conducting a comprehensive study on indicators such as education, health, nutrition, learning ability, work and family conditions. She stated that the findings from field-based surveys are useful in identifying gaps in existing policies and can contribute to policy formulation and revisions.

Seethakka noted the government’s focus on improving education, healthcare and nutrition, particularly for underprivileged and tribal communities.

Recalling her own childhood, she said she was familiar with the experience of hunger as a tribal child and added that efforts are being made to address nutritional deficiencies among school children in tribal regions. She said government hostels and schools are being upgraded with improved facilities and meals.

The minister described malnutrition as a major barrier to development in tribal areas and referred to the government’s initiative of distributing nutrient-rich chikkis to help girls tackle anaemia.

Seethakka underlined the role of evidence-based surveys in highlighting public issues, developmental needs, and gaps in governance. She said the Congress government in Telangana would support such research initiatives.

Others present at the event included Economic and Political Weekly editor and ICFAI School of Social Sciences professor S Mahendra Dev, CESS director and Young Lives India principal investigator E Revathi, NHM representative Dr Padmaja and Young Lives India country director Renu Singh.