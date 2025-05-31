TPCC chief alleges secret meeting between Harish Rao, Eatala Rajender and KCR over Kaleshwaram probe

HYDERABAD: In a sensational claim, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday alleged that BRS MLA T Harish Rao and BJP MP Eatala Rajender met at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad two days ago and then telephoned former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss what to say before the PC Ghose Commission investigating the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

“As per my information, Eatala Rajender met Harish Rao at a farmhouse at Shamirpet about two days ago. They then telephoned KCR,” the TPCC chief told reporters at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that KCR, Harish Rao and Rajender have been summoned by the Ghose Commission for cross-examination. They are scheduled to appear on June 5, June 6 and June 9, respectively.

During the planning, design and construction of the project, barrages of which eventually collapsed in October 2023, KCR was the chief minister, Harish Rao handled the Irrigation portfolio, while Rajender was the finance minister.