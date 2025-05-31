What’s the use of Cabinet post, if I can’t help Adivasis: Minister Danasari Anasuya

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya has expressed serious concern over Forest Conservation Acts being used as a tool to hinder providing basic amenities even in the Schedule V areas where the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) live.

She wondered as to what is the point of holding the post of Cabinet minister when she cannot even ensure access to basic healthcare and education in Adivasi areas.

The minister was speaking at the inaugural of a regional workshop on Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) scheme organised by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and hosted by Telangana government here on Friday.