What’s the use of Cabinet post, if I can’t help Adivasis: Minister Danasari Anasuya

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya has expressed serious concern over Forest Conservation Acts being used as a tool to hinder providing basic amenities even in the Schedule V areas where the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) live.
She wondered as to what is the point of holding the post of Cabinet minister when she cannot even ensure access to basic healthcare and education in Adivasi areas.
The minister was speaking at the inaugural of a regional workshop on Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) scheme organised by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and hosted by Telangana government here on Friday.
Anasuya, who is popularly known as Seethakka, recounted a decision that she had to take during the course of a review meeting recently. She said that she had to authorise makeshift container schools and clinics in her Mulugu constituency out of sheer desperation and responsibility.
“One core and painful reality continues to emerge: While some tribal areas in the plains have gained access to basic services, our agency areas — especially Fifth Schedule regions — remain deprived of essential amenities, despite the government’s committed funding. It is deeply troubling that in some Adivasi gudems, we have not even been able to build a hospital,” she said and urged the Centre to give appropriate directions to provide basic amenities in the Fifth Schedule areas.
Later in the day, she held a meeting with project officers of Integrated Tribal Development Authority. During the meeting, the Annual Credid Plan of Rs 2,350 crore for FY 2025-26 was approved to finance different livelihoods schemes under PMFME, finance to housing, FPOs, canteens, climate financing and micro enterprise activities, integrated dairy development and integrated poultry development to augment the income of the SHG members under Mahila Shakti scheme.