Woman dies after spinal cord surgery at private hospital, kin protest in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Angry relatives of a 35-year-old woman staged a protest at a private hospital here on Friday, accusing doctors of negligence following her death while undergoing treatment for spinal cord surgery.

Police were deployed at the hospital to control the situation as tensions flared between the grieving family and hospital staff.

The deceased, A Kavitha, a resident of Padgal village in Velpur mandal, was admitted to the hospital on May 28. She underwent surgery the next day. She passed away in the early hours of Friday at 7.45 am, with doctors attributing her death to post-surgical bleeding.

However, her family refused to accept the explanation, claiming medical negligence and demanding compensation and justice.

Hospital authorities insisted they followed proper medical protocols and urged the family to file a formal police complaint if they suspected wrongdoing. Circle Inspector G Ganapathi of Nizamabad Town Police said that Kavitha was the wife of Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP) A Suresh and that the doctors were known to him.

Police assured the family that they would register a case if they lodged a complaint, conduct a postmortem on the body, and the entire process would be photographed.