52 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at Telangana welfare hostel

HYDERABAD: As many as 52 students from a state-run welfare hostel for boys in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana were hospitalised with complaints of vomiting and stomach-ache after consuming dinner on Friday night, officials said.

The students of the hostel, located in Dharmavaram, Itikyala mandal, were admitted to a government hospital. Doctors, after treating them, said they are clinically stable, an official reported on Saturday.

A district health official stated that 32 students have been discharged, while the remaining are safe and under observation.

“We are also running a medical camp in the hostel,” the official added.

The affected students said they were served food items including sambar, rice, and cabbage curry for dinner on Friday night, after which they experienced stomach-ache and vomiting.