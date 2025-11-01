Bypoll: Telangana CM pitches progress over sentiment in Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BRS and BJP during his roadshows in Jubilee Hills, urging voters to choose “development over sentiment” in the November 11 byelection.

Addressing large gatherings at Vengal Rao Nagar and Yellareddyguda, he accused the BRS of seeking votes on “sympathy grounds when the pink party lacked the moral right to do so”. Revanth reminded the crowd that when Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy died in 2007, neither the TDP nor BJP contested the bypoll, but K Chandrasekhar Rao “fielded a candidate against PJR’s family despite their pleas.”

“PJR’s wife and daughter waited at KCR’s doorstep for three hours, but he sent them back. Wasn’t it he who began this wicked tradition?” Revanth said.

He accused KCR, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao of “spreading falsehoods” about Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, likening KTR and Harish to “Billa and Ranga”. He urged voters to question the BRS about civic neglect in Jubilee Hills during its rule.

The chief minister accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of blocking the Musi River project and Metro expansion despite being elected from Secunderabad. He alleged that the BRS and BJP had a “secret understanding”, claiming the BRS “donated its organs to the BJP” during the Lok Sabha elections, even losing deposits in eight constituencies.