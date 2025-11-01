Centre okays 40,000 rooftop solar units for Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to Telangana’s renewable energy efforts, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has approved the installation of around 40,000 rooftop solar systems of 2 kW capacity each under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy had earlier requested the Centre to sanction between 40,000 and 50,000 rooftop solar units for Telangana under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) mode. Responding to his appeal, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi confirmed the approval through an official communication.

According to the letter, the installations will be executed in two phases — 20,000 systems in the first tranche and the remaining 20,000 in the second tranche — totalling an aggregated capacity of 80 MW.

The approved systems will follow the Consumer-Owned Assets Model, meaning that consumers will not have to make any financial contribution and will own the solar assets from day one. The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) will act as the implementing agency, while empanelled vendors will handle engineering, procurement, construction, and five years of maintenance under TGREDCO’s supervision.

Minister Pralhad Joshi, in his letter, commended Kishan Reddy’s “proactive support and leadership” in promoting renewable energy and rooftop solar adoption among economically weaker households in Telangana.

He also expressed confidence that the initiative will significantly contribute to advancing clean energy in the state and ensure the successful implementation of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.