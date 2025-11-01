Cyclone Montha after-effect: Never-ending ordeal for the flood-affected

WARANGAL: The rain-ravaged residents of Hanamkonda are yet to come to terms with the situation as rainwater has damaged their valuables, including utensils and food grains.
“All my essential goods, including rice, TV, and other valuables, were completely damaged. I do not know how to restart my life,” said a resident in one of the worst-hit colonies in Hanamkonda.
A woman from Sammaiah Nagar said that the rice in her house was washed away by the rainwater. A similar situation prevailed in about 15 colonies in Hanamkonda district. The two-day rain created havoc in these colonies. Some people were seen clearing mud and cleaning their belongings on Friday.
As the Vura Cheruvu (tank) breached at Gopalpur in Hanamkonda, water entered several houses. People remained surrounded by rainwater for nearly 24 hours.
“Beds, almirahs, and clothes were washed away,” another woman said.
A housewife added that even their children’s certificates were destroyed. Mud had accumulated from half a foot to two feet in some houses. “We were in water for 24 hours. We could not even get a bottle of drinking water, as we were unable to step out of the house,” another resident said.
The 100-foot road in Hanamkonda was completely damaged, making it difficult for people to even walk on it.
Residents alleged that although officials had spent Rs 300 crore on the underground drainage system along the 100-foot road, it turned out to be useless, as the colonies were still flooded.
People in HUDA Park and Vajpayee Colony also faced similar problems. Nearly 5,000 people live in these colonies. Locals alleged that officials failed to act properly as they did not lift the sluice gates in advance, despite the forecast of heavy rainfall. As the gates were not lifted, the tank breached and water flooded the colonies, they alleged.
Bodies of 3 washed away in floods traced
The bodies of three persons washed away in flood were traced on Friday. According to police, the bodies of Pranay and Kalpana, the missing couple, were found in the Mallampally tank. Police have been searching for their bodies for the last two days. Even Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited their house on Thursday, consoled family members and directed the officials to intensify the search. The body of Ramakrishna, another missing person, was found in an agricultural land near Gollapalli. The bodies were handed over to their respective families.