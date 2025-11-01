Cyclone Montha after-effect: Never-ending ordeal for the flood-affected

WARANGAL: The rain-ravaged residents of Hanamkonda are yet to come to terms with the situation as rainwater has damaged their valuables, including utensils and food grains.

“All my essential goods, including rice, TV, and other valuables, were completely damaged. I do not know how to restart my life,” said a resident in one of the worst-hit colonies in Hanamkonda.

A woman from Sammaiah Nagar said that the rice in her house was washed away by the rainwater. A similar situation prevailed in about 15 colonies in Hanamkonda district. The two-day rain created havoc in these colonies. Some people were seen clearing mud and cleaning their belongings on Friday.

As the Vura Cheruvu (tank) breached at Gopalpur in Hanamkonda, water entered several houses. People remained surrounded by rainwater for nearly 24 hours.

“Beds, almirahs, and clothes were washed away,” another woman said.

A housewife added that even their children’s certificates were destroyed. Mud had accumulated from half a foot to two feet in some houses. “We were in water for 24 hours. We could not even get a bottle of drinking water, as we were unable to step out of the house,” another resident said.

The 100-foot road in Hanamkonda was completely damaged, making it difficult for people to even walk on it.