Every footprint counts: Telangana urges citizens to join tiger census 2026

HYDERABAD: The countdown has begun for one of the largest wildlife surveys in the world — the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2026 and Telangana’s forest department is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every pugmark and every roar is counted.
The operation, starting in December and continuing until March 2026, will see over 6,000 forest personnel, researchers and volunteers comb through more than 3,000 forest beats across the state. The goal is not just to assess the tiger population, but also to document leopards, other carnivores, herbivores and even birds, while evaluating the overall health of forest ecosystems they inhabit.
“This is not just about counting tigers,” said a senior forest official. “It’s about understanding the pulse of our forests — from vegetation and prey species to signs of human disturbance. The data will tell us if our conservation efforts are working or if we need to change course.”
With the survey’s scale expanding every year, officials admit they are facing an acute staff crunch. This time, they are turning to citizens for help. The forest department has issued a statewide call for volunteers — students, nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers — to join in what will be one of Telangana’s largest conservation efforts. For many, it’s an opportunity to step into the wild and contribute to a mission that goes far beyond numbers.
A people’s movement
“This year’s tiger census is not just an official project — it’s a people’s movement. We need citizens to walk alongside our forest staff, observe, document and help us record what they see. The forests belong to everyone, and so should this effort,” said a senior officer overseeing the preparations.
Each team will be assigned a forest beat — typically covering around 15 to 20 square kilometres — where they will record animal signs like pugmarks and droppings, track herbivore sightings and note any evidence of human activity such as grazing or wood-cutting. All data will be collected using the M-Stripes mobile app, developed by the Wildlife Institute of India, which allows real-time uploads of field observations and GPS coordinates, eliminating the need for paper-based surveys.
While the preparations are underway, forest officials say there are several challenges. Heavy monsoon rains have left the undergrowth unusually thick this year, making it harder to spot and track animals.
Funding remains another hurdle. With limited central support from the National Tiger Conservation Authority this year, the Telangana Forest department is exploring partnerships with private firms and institutions under Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.
For Telangana, which covers nearly 26,000 square kilometres of forest area and forms a crucial link in the central Indian tiger corridor, this survey is particularly important. It will help assess the success of previous conservation efforts and guide future policies. “Our staff are stretched thin,” Shankaran Aiyalur, chief wildlife warden, told TNIE. “But if even a few thousand citizens join us, it will make a huge difference. Every observation, every footprint recorded helps protect our wildlife.”
The forest department will soon release a registration link and schedule training sessions for interested citizens.