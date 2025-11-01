Every footprint counts: Telangana urges citizens to join tiger census 2026

HYDERABAD: The countdown has begun for one of the largest wildlife surveys in the world — the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2026 and Telangana’s forest department is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every pugmark and every roar is counted.

The operation, starting in December and continuing until March 2026, will see over 6,000 forest personnel, researchers and volunteers comb through more than 3,000 forest beats across the state. The goal is not just to assess the tiger population, but also to document leopards, other carnivores, herbivores and even birds, while evaluating the overall health of forest ecosystems they inhabit.

“This is not just about counting tigers,” said a senior forest official. “It’s about understanding the pulse of our forests — from vegetation and prey species to signs of human disturbance. The data will tell us if our conservation efforts are working or if we need to change course.”

With the survey’s scale expanding every year, officials admit they are facing an acute staff crunch. This time, they are turning to citizens for help. The forest department has issued a statewide call for volunteers — students, nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers — to join in what will be one of Telangana’s largest conservation efforts. For many, it’s an opportunity to step into the wild and contribute to a mission that goes far beyond numbers.