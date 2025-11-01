HC summons HYDRAA chief in contempt case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued a contempt notice to AV Ranganath, Chief of HYDRAA, for alleged non-compliance with court directions pertaining to Bathukamma Kunta at Bagh Amberpet.

A division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar directed Ranganath to personally appear before the court on November 27.

The court was hearing a contempt case filed by A Sudhakar Reddy, a businessman, alleging that HYDRAA had encroached upon his land while widening the lake despite prior court directions against such actions. Earlier this year, the High Court had directed HYDRAA not to encroach upon the disputed land while permitting it to carry out limited pre-monsoon works to prevent inundation in nearby colonies.

“Though the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) provides for dispensation of physical presence where it is not necessary, given the state of affairs as seen in the photographs, we deem it fit to issue summons to the alleged contemnor,” the bench observed.