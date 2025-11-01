Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar pulls up task force over lapses in cheating case

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Thursday reprimanded Task Force officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) YVS Sudeendra, for alleged negligence in a Rs 23 crore cheating case in which a sub-inspector reportedly let off two accused.

Sources told TNIE Sajjanar held a meeting on Thursday with about 300 Task Force personnel, including two Additional DCPs and DCP Sudeendra, and expressed strong displeasure over their performance. He reportedly asked Sudeendra whether he would go on leave or be attached to headquarters.

Following the meeting, SI D Srikanth Goud was suspended for dereliction of duty and allegedly helping the accused escape from police custody at Sadasivpet on October 24.

It is learnt that Sajjanar has asked Sudeendra to apply for leave amid speculation about his replacement.

Meanwhile, police teams are continuing their search for the absconding accused, Satish Vuppalapati and Shilpa Banda. Officials said Satish is involved not only in this case but also in several others.

A source said that the husband and wife duo is involved in a money laundering case related to Rs 3,003 crore loan fraud. The ED had issued an Enforcement Case Information Report in 2018.

Satish is the prime accused and his wife Shilpa (A2) is a suspect in that case. They are also involved in an alleged GST fraud case involving the formation of shell companies. Satish’s sisters are also said to be involved in several ED cases.