JH bypoll will mark end of corrupt Congress rule, start of BRS revival: KTR

HYDERABAD: Accusing the ruling Congress of “betraying every section of the society”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said it will fulfil its poll promises only if its candidate loses his deposit in the Jubilee Hills byelection.
The former minister said that the bypoll will mark the beginning of the BRS comeback and the return of K Chandrasekhar Rao as chief minister. “The countdown for the end of this corrupt Congress rule would start from Jubilee Hills,” he added.
During a roadshow held in Shaikpet as part of the BRS campaign for its candidate Maganti Sunitha, Rama Rao said that the people of the constituency were ready to support the BRS and “give their mandate against Congress misrule”.
“In the last two years, there is not a single promise that the Congress can proudly claim to have fulfilled. They won power by selling dreams. Now, they are surviving by selling lies,” he alleged.
“From the liquor mafia to land settlements, every department is neck-deep in corruption. Ministers are fighting for kickbacks instead of serving people. They have reduced governance to extortion,” he said.
Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has become a “symbol of arrogance and deception”.
“If people mistakenly vote for Congress again, Revanth will think he can get votes without doing anything,” he cautioned the voters.
“This is a government that bulldozes the houses of the poor in the name of Indiramma Rajyam, destroys industries, ruins real estate and chokes the livelihoods of auto drivers and small traders,” he added.
He appealed to voters to “teach Congress a fitting lesson” in Jubilee Hills by giving Maganti Sunitha a thumping majority. “If four lakh voters in Jubilee Hills teach Congress a lesson, four crore people in Telangana will benefit,” he said, urging voters to “accept Congress money if offered, but vote only for the car symbol”.
“A BRS victory in Jubilee Hills will lead to KCR returning as chief minister in 500 days,” he added.
MIM leaders join BRS
Meanwhile, several AIMIM leaders joined the BRS in the presence of Rama Rao on Friday. Welcoming them into the party, Rama Rao said the Congress promised to give one tola of gold, scooters to women and Rs 4,000 pension per month to the elderly people. But not even a single assurance has been fulfilled, he alleged.
Sunitha booked for poll code violation
Hyderabad: Borabanda police on Friday registered a case against BRS candidate in Jubilee Hills bypoll Maganti Sunitha for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC). The case was registered under Sections 171, read with 174 and 176 of the BNS based on a complaint filed by Returning Officer P Sairam, alleging that Sunitha and others distributed voter slips to the electors in the constituency.