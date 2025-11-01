JH bypoll will mark end of corrupt Congress rule, start of BRS revival: KTR

HYDERABAD: Accusing the ruling Congress of “betraying every section of the society”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said it will fulfil its poll promises only if its candidate loses his deposit in the Jubilee Hills byelection.

The former minister said that the bypoll will mark the beginning of the BRS comeback and the return of K Chandrasekhar Rao as chief minister. “The countdown for the end of this corrupt Congress rule would start from Jubilee Hills,” he added.

During a roadshow held in Shaikpet as part of the BRS campaign for its candidate Maganti Sunitha, Rama Rao said that the people of the constituency were ready to support the BRS and “give their mandate against Congress misrule”.

“In the last two years, there is not a single promise that the Congress can proudly claim to have fulfilled. They won power by selling dreams. Now, they are surviving by selling lies,” he alleged.

“From the liquor mafia to land settlements, every department is neck-deep in corruption. Ministers are fighting for kickbacks instead of serving people. They have reduced governance to extortion,” he said.