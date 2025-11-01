Nagaram plots not 'Bhoodan land': Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: In major relief to a group of senior IAS and IPS officers, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday set aside an interim order by a single judge that had said that lands in Survey Nos. 194 and 195 of Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal, were Bhoodan lands.

A bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar suspended the October 17, 2025, order of Justice K Lakshman, and ruled that the material on record established that the lands were patta lands.

In his orders, Justice Lakshman had made serious remarks against senior IAS and IPS officers over the alleged purchase of “Bhoodan lands” in Nagaram village.

Justice Lakshman had noted that “prima facie, there are serious allegations” against revenue officials, the Rangareddy district collector, and senior IAS and IPS officers. He had also refused to vacate an earlier interim order of April 24, 2025, which directed the district collector to place the disputed lands on the prohibitory list and prevent any alteration.