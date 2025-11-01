Patel continues to inspire the nation: Former V-P Venkaiah

HYDERABAD: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s reforms and vision continue to inspire the nation.

Naidu joined the Run for Unity rally organised by the BJP from Basheerbagh to Assembly Chowrasta, where participants paid floral tributes to Patel at his statue to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu recalled Patel’s role in shaping independent India and said that the Iron Man of India was the popular choice to be the country’s first prime minister, with 14 of 15 provincial committees supporting him. “However, Patel stepped aside in deference to Mahatma Gandhi’s wish, a decision which reflected his selflessness and patriotism,” he said.

Highlighting Patel’s role in the unification of the country, Naidu said the credit for integrating 565 princely states into the Indian Union goes to him. He noted that when the Nizam of Hyderabad sought to remain independent, Patel gave him 48 hours to surrender and later oversaw Hyderabad’s integration through Operation Polo. “National unity is the greatest tribute we can offer to Sardar Patel,” he said, urging the youth to draw inspiration from Patel’s life and ideals.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the Montha cyclone, Naidu conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and urged the governments of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the Union government to provide full assistance to those affected.