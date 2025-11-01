Telangana CM announces aid for families hit by Montha

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced relief for Cyclone Montha-affected farmers and families who lost members, livestock or houses.

The kin of those who died will receive Rs 5 lakh, while families whose houses were submerged will get Rs 15,000 each. Indiramma houses will be allotted to the most affected, and special aid will be given to those who lost livestock or standing crops.

The CM conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in the erstwhile Warangal district and Husnabad constituency, followed by a review meeting with officials. He directed departments to submit a comprehensive report on crop losses, sand deposits, infrastructure damage, and livestock deaths caused by heavy rains and flash floods.

He urged public representatives to assist in assessing damages and submit their findings to district collectors. Revanth also asked officials to seek Central funds without delay and warned against procedural lapses that could slow relief.

Calling for a long-term flood management plan, he pointed to the lack of coordination among departments and instructed them to work together to address civic issues. He ordered a drive to demolish nala encroachments and said strict measures must be taken “to protect the interests of the majority”.

Revanth asked the Municipal Administration and Irrigation departments to coordinate on clearing encroachments on nalas and other water bodies, and to submit a special report on smart city works. Stressing that cloudbursts have become frequent due to climate change, he directed district collectors to prepare measures for a permanent solution.