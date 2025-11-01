Telangana CPM leader brutally murdered, body found at home

KHAMMAM: A senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and former sarpanch, Samineni Rama Rao, hailing from Patharlapadu village in Chinthakani mandal, was brutally murdered by three unidentified persons at his home on Friday morning. His throat was slit, leading to his death.

Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt inspected the crime scene and said that special teams had been formed to apprehend the culprits.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, shocked over the killing of the senior leader, expressed condolences and said the guilty would be punished under law.

He said there is no place for political violence and instructed officials to ensure law and order. He ordered the use of clue teams, sniffer dogs, cyber units, and all modern technology to arrest the culprits. He conveyed deep sympathy to the family of Rama Rao, assuring them that the government would stand by and support them in every possible way.

The CPI(M) alleged it was a political murder. Leaders Potineni Sudharshan Rao and Nunna Nageswara Rao claimed that Congress leaders were involved. However, the Congress party denied the allegations, saying it never practises “murder politics.”

Rama Rao bears significant influence in the Madhira constituency. Following the incident, tension spread across the constituency.