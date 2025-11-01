Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti directs release of Rs 1,031 crore in one go to clear employee dues

HYDERABAD: Following the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Finance department has released Rs 1,031 crore towards pending dues of government employees and unpaid bills under the Panchayat Raj and Roads and Buildings (R&B) departments for October.

Vikramarka, who held a review meeting with Finance department officials at Praja Bhavan, has been clearing employee dues carried forward from the previous government in a phased manner. As part of this process, Rs 712 crore related to employee payments has now been released.

The government has also taken a policy decision to clear all pending bills below Rs 10 lakh. Accordingly, 46,956 bills worth Rs 320 crore under the Panchayat Raj and R&B departments have been cleared.

Of these, Rs 95 crore covering 3,610 bills under the R&B Department were released, while Rs 225 crore pertaining to 43,364 bills under the Panchayat Raj and rural local bodies were also cleared.

Principal Secretary, Finance, Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other officials attended the meeting.