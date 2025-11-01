Telangana government stands for GEP: IT Minister

HYDERABAD: For the Telangana government, GDP stands not only for Gross Domestic Product but also for Gross Empowerment of People (GEP), said Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Regional Council meeting at ITC Kakatiya in Begumpet, the Minister said Telangana’s development roadmap is designed to position the State as a key contributor to India’s goal of becoming a USD 15 trillion economy.

Delivering the keynote address on “Driving Industrial Growth and Innovation: Telangana’s Roadmap to a Three-Trillion-Dollar Economy”, he said the state’s model rests on three pillars — the Urban Engine, the Industrial Heartland, and the Rural Transformation Zone — aimed at achieving a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

The Minister said the government is preparing a future-ready roadmap focusing on speed, transparency, and sustainability. “By 2035, Hyderabad is envisioned to emerge as a global capital for services, sustainability, and smart living, with its GDP projected to reach USD 350 billion. The city will be developed as a net-zero future city,” he said.

He added that the region between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR) would be developed as a major industrial corridor under the global “China + 1” strategy. Agri-processing clusters and digitally connected MSMEs will also be set up to help transform farmers into entrepreneurs.