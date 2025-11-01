Telangana government stands for GEP: IT Minister

HYDERABAD: For the Telangana government, GDP stands not only for Gross Domestic Product but also for Gross Empowerment of People (GEP), said Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday.
Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Regional Council meeting at ITC Kakatiya in Begumpet, the Minister said Telangana’s development roadmap is designed to position the State as a key contributor to India’s goal of becoming a USD 15 trillion economy.
Delivering the keynote address on “Driving Industrial Growth and Innovation: Telangana’s Roadmap to a Three-Trillion-Dollar Economy”, he said the state’s model rests on three pillars — the Urban Engine, the Industrial Heartland, and the Rural Transformation Zone — aimed at achieving a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.
The Minister said the government is preparing a future-ready roadmap focusing on speed, transparency, and sustainability. “By 2035, Hyderabad is envisioned to emerge as a global capital for services, sustainability, and smart living, with its GDP projected to reach USD 350 billion. The city will be developed as a net-zero future city,” he said.
He added that the region between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR) would be developed as a major industrial corridor under the global “China + 1” strategy. Agri-processing clusters and digitally connected MSMEs will also be set up to help transform farmers into entrepreneurs.
Highlighting the importance of innovation, Sridhar Babu said initiatives such as the AI Innovation Hub, AI City, IMAGE Towers, and T-Hub Phase 2 will strengthen the State’s ecosystem. Telangana is also targeting 20 gigawatts of renewable energy generation by 2030, he noted.
Calling for regional cooperation, he urged industry leaders to work towards building a “Make-in-South, Scale-for-the-World” economy. He invited investors to Telangana, calling it a “reliable launchpad for global growth” and announced that a coordination mechanism between industry and government will soon be established.
CII Southern Region Chairman Thomas John Muthoot, Deputy Chairman Ravi Chandran, Telangana Council Chairman Shiva Prasad Reddy, and Vice Chairman Gautam Reddy were present.