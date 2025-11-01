Two years of Telangana Congress govt: Preparations for people’s victory celebrations begin

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that the upcoming celebrations, marking the Congress government’s two years in office, should be planned in such a way as to highlight state formation, its progress and the Telangana Rising vision.

Addressing a meeting of the People’s Victory Celebrations Committee, he directed officials to design events that narrate Telangana’s journey, including how the separate state was achieved, the milestones it has reached and what it aims to accomplish in the future.

The deputy chief minister also held a review meeting with Government Advisor K Keshava Rao at the Secretariat to discuss arrangements to be made for organising the celebrations on a grand scale.