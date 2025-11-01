Work done in past 22 months will ensure Congress' victory in Jubilee Hills: Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that the development and welfare programmes initiated over the last 22 months would play a decisive role in ensuring the Congress’s victory in the Jubilee Hills byelection.

Addressing the Congress in-charges from the Rahmathnagar division at his residence here, the minister said that the Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has won people’s trust by implementing the promises made during the elections, despite facing financial challenges.

He alleged that the previous BRS government had “inflicted irreparable damage” on Telangana in every sector during its decade-long rule.

“Even while stabilising the state’s finances without burdening the people, the government has kept its promises and won the confidence of the people. The work done by the Revanth government in the last 22 months proves how one vote can transform people’s lives,” he remarked.

Calling upon party workers to reach out to every household, Srinivasa Reddy urged them to highlight both the welfare and development measures taken up by the Congress government and the failures and irregularities of the previous BRS regime.

On the development front, he cited the example of ration card distribution, alleging that the BRS had not issued a single new ration card in Jubilee Hills during its 10-year rule.