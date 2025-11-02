55 students fall ill after dinner at Gadwal hostel

HYDERABAD: As many as 55 students of the state-run BC Residential Boys School in Dharmavaram, Jogulamba Gadwal district, fell ill and were hospitalised after consuming the food served for dinner at the hostel on Friday night.

According to officials, over 100 students were served dinner, after which 55 began complaining of nausea, vomiting and stomachache. They were rushed to the government hospital, where they were treated for the symptoms.

Hospital superintendent Dr P Indira told TNIE, “We received a call from the hostel last night that 55 students had fallen ill. Our team was ready, and after the students were brought in, we started treatment. As of now, 52 students have been discharged, and three are stable and kept under observation.”

Dr Indira added that the students complained of vomiting, stomachache and diarrhoea after consuming the food. Some students said that the cauliflower and cabbage curry served for dinner caused the symptoms.

Officials said that food samples from the hostel kitchen were sent for laboratory testing.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), chaired by Dr Justice Shameem Akther, took suo motu cognisance of the incident following media reports.

In a statement, the TGHRC said that if the incident were true, it would indicate serious lapses in food safety, hygiene, and supervision at a government welfare hostel accommodating minors, raising human rights concerns regarding the right to life, health, and safety of students under state care.

The Commission directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an enquiry and submit a comprehensive report by November 24.