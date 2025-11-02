BJP unveils ‘Bhasmasura Hastham’ alleging Congress' failures in 23 months

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit unveiled “Bhasmasura Hastham”, a document listing the Congress government’s alleged failures over 23 months in office.

On Saturday, party state president N Ramchander Rao, accompanied by senior leaders, presented the chargesheet highlighting unfulfilled promises and governance lapses.

Ramchander alleged that the government had left thousands of crores pending in fee reimbursement, the Aarogyasri health scheme, Rythu Bandhu, and bonus for fine-quality paddy, and that loan waivers were only done on paper. He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised scooters to girl students but could not even provide bicycles.

He also criticised the government for not implementing the BC Declaration made in Kamareddy and alleged that Revanth has become “Revanthuddin” under the influence of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi. He accused the chief minister of insulting the Indian military and the nation for minority appeasement, claiming the Congress government’s behaviour was “a disgrace driven by vote-bank politics”.

Ramchander condemned the deterioration of law and order under Congress rule, alleging that ministers were fighting among themselves for commissions.

He asserted that the people would teach a lesson to the Congress in the byelection.