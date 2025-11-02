Chief secretary directs Telangana collectors to submit cyclone damage reports by Monday

HYDERABAD: Following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to flood-affected areas in Warangal, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has instructed collectors of districts affected by Cyclone Montha to assess the damage caused by the heavy rains and floods and submit detailed reports without delay.

On Saturday, the chief secretary held a teleconference with collectors of cyclone-affected districts and reviewed the prevailing situation. Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and senior officials from various departments also attended.

Ramakrishna Rao said nearly 24 districts across Telangana were impacted by the cyclone and directed officials to provide comprehensive reports on crop losses, damage to roads, water resources, livestock, human casualties, and other details.

He pointed out that rainfall ranging from 25 to 30 cm had occurred unexpectedly in recent instances and instructed collectors to prepare district-wise contingency plans for emergency response. Officials informed him that temporary restoration works on roads, power lines, and water resources were in progress.

The chief secretary said funds were being released for the immediate restoration of damaged Anganwadi and school buildings. He asked officials to identify flood-prone areas and prepare proposals for permanent mitigation measures.

Collectors were told to submit loss assessment reports by Monday to ensure timely disbursal of compensation and to expedite rehabilitation measures.