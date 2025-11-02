‘Free bird’ Kavitha vows to fill political vacuum; slams BJP, Congress, BRS alike

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana Jagruthi president and MLC K Kavitha on Saturday described herself as a “free bird” who can now speak openly, indicating that she had earlier faced restrictions.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha raised concerns over the damaged Karimnagar–Vemulawada road, blaming granite mining and heavy vehicles for deterioration.

She said Telangana Jagruthi opposed mining beyond 100 metres and urged immediate repairs to roads.

Kavitha added that Telangana Jagruthi would unveil its action plan after the Janam Bata programme, noting an alleged clear political vacuum in the state and stressing that Jagruti’s focus is on public issues.

Targeting the BJP, Congress and BRS alike, Kavitha alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi trampled workers’ rights, Congress and BRS failed to oppose this strongly.She also accused Rahul Gandhi of remaining silent on labour laws despite speaking extensively about farm laws.

Kavitha alleged that many BRS leaders and activists are dissatisfied and have reached out to her after she quit the party. “An old BRS cadre is speaking to me during Janam Bata,” she said.