Kishan Reddy urges voters to ‘save Jubilee Hills’; accuses Congress, BRS of surrendering to AIMIM

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for ‘surrendering to AIMIM’ and urged voters to save Jubilee Hills by voting for BJP.

On Saturday, Kishan Reddy conducted a door-to-door campaign in Jubilee Hills and addressed a meeting of Mahila Morcha activists in Borabanda.

Calling it a “fight to protect Jubilee Hills from AIMIM influence”, he accused both the Congress and the BRS of “bowing before the Majlis” for the sake of votes.

He further alleged that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made Azharuddin a minister only to please AIMIM, claiming that except for AIMIM supporters, the rest of the citizens meant nothing to them.

Criticising former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Kishan said the BRS supremo had promised to turn Hyderabad into Singapore or Istanbul but instead “deceived the people and spent his time at the farmhouse”.

He also pointed out the poor civic conditions in Jubilee Hills, citing overflowing sewage, uncollected garbage and dark streets due to the absence of streetlights.

Kishan further praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership during the Covid pandemic, highlighting that he united 140 crore Indians and saved millions through timely vaccinations.

He urged voters to choose the BJP for the development and welfare of Jubilee Hills.

“This election is not just about a seat — it’s about the future of Hyderabad. Vote for the BJP, for change, for progress and to secure the dignity of Jubilee Hills,” he added.