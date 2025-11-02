KTR slams CM Revanth; accuses Congress of arrogance, failed promises at Jubilee Hills rally

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao launched a fierce attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government during a massive roadshow at Rahmatnagar in Jubilee Hills on Saturday, held in support of party candidate Maganti Sunitha.

Addressing a large crowd, Rama Rao alleged that Revanth’s “arrogance and frustration” reflected panic ahead of the upcoming elections. Recalling the previous polls, Rama Rao said BRS candidate Gopinath had won the Rahmatnagar division by 6,000 votes and predicted that the margin would double this time.

Rama Rao condemned the Congress for mocking the emotional moment when Gopinath’s wife, Sunitha , recalled her late husband during the campaign. “Even tears are being politicised by this Congress government,” he said, adding that for this one seat, the chief minister and 14 of his ministers were “roaming every street”.

Accusing the ruling party of betraying its promises, Rama Rao said, “They promised `4,000 pensions, scooties for girls, and `2,500 for youth, but not one promise has been fulfilled.” He criticised the government for cancelling welfare initiatives such as KCR Kits, Bathukamma sarees, and Ramzan Thofas, alleging that “even welfare schemes have fallen victim to arrogance”.

Highlighting unemployment concerns, he said Congress had failed to provide the two lakh jobs and Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance it had pledged. Rama Rao said that during K Chandrasekhar Rao’s tenure, Telangana was ranked number one, but under Congress rule, it had “slipped to the last place”.