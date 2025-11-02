Telangana govt approves 85% local reservation in PG Medical Management Quota seats

HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday approved 85% local reservation in Postgraduate (PG) Medical Management Quota (MQ–1) seats in private medical colleges for Telangana students.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha made a representation, addressing a long-pending demand from medical students.

In a statement, the Health department said, “Until now, these MQ–1 seats were filled under the All India category, open to candidates from across the country. With this new policy, Telangana students will now have access to 85% of these seats, while the remaining 15% will continue to be open to All India candidates.”

The new policy is expected to extend to about 318 PG medical seats and 70 PG dental seats every year, which will now be available exclusively to Telangana students. Until now, nearly 60% of these seats were being filled by non-local candidates.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha described the move as “a long-awaited decision that fulfils the aspirations of thousands of Telangana medicos”, adding that students had long faced disadvantages in PG admissions due to limited local seats and national-level competition.

The GO formalising the 85% local quota is expected to be issued soon by the Health Secretary.