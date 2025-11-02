Telangana High Court tells HMDA can’t bar access to private property for public project

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the state government represented by the Principal Secretary (Home), and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, not to interfere with the ingress and egress of the petitioner to his premises at Sappers Line, Balamrai, Brigadier Sayeed Road, Secunderabad, without following due process of law.

The order was passed on a writ petition filed by Mohammed Ibrahim Abrar, a resident of West Marredpally, Secunderabad, who operates two function halls, Crown Villa Gardens and Le Palais Royal.

He sought the court’s intervention against the alleged obstruction of access to his property in connection with the construction of an elevated corridor along National Highway 44.

The petitioner argued that the actions of the authorities were illegal, arbitrary, and violative of Articles 14, 19, 21, and 300A of the Constitution, amounting to deprivation of property rights without due process.

Standing counsels for the HMDA and the Secunderabad Cantonment Board submitted that no such obstruction currently exists.

After hearing both sides, Justice Vijaysen granted interim orders restraining the authorities from interfering with the petitioner’s access to the property and adjourned the case to November 20 for further hearing.