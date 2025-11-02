TPCC president Reddy slams PM Modi; says Telugu states gained nothing despite leaders’ support

SANGAREDDY: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, also known as Jagga Reddy, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gained nothing despite continuous support from Telugu leaders across three terms.

He said former chief ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and now N Chandrababu Naidu backed Modi but failed to secure central funds, prioritising their political survival over state development.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Jagga Reddy asserted that India would progress in all sectors only if Rahul Gandhi became the prime minister.

He urged people to ensure the Congress and its allies win 300 MP seats in the upcoming elections to make Rahul Gandhi the PM, adding that promises made by the UPA during bifurcation would be fulfilled under his leadership.

He expressed confidence that Telangana’s development, Andhra Pradesh’s special package, resolution of the Vizag Steel Plant issue, and completion of the Polavaram Project would materialise only under Rahul’s leadership.

Jagga Reddy also questioned whether the BJP government had implemented even a single scheme like NREGA, which ensured employment and wages for rural workers.