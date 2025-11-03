19 killed as truck rams into passenger bus in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, PM Modi announces compensation

During the rescue, Chevella CI Sridhar sustained injuries when a JCB machine being used to remove debris ran over his leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

As gravel was gradually cleared, rescuers pulled out bodies one after another. Among the victims were three sisters studying in Hyderabad, a newly married couple and their two-month-old baby, and three members each from two other families.

A rescue worker said one of the most haunting sights was that of a mother clutching her infant tightly when the debris was removed. The baby’s father succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The injured were shifted to Vikarabad Government Hospital and PMR Hospital in Chevella. Many of them are said to be in a critical state.

Following instructions from the CM, the chief secretary alerted officials and set up a Control Room at the Secretariat to monitor the situation. Citizens seeking information or assistance were asked to contact 9912919545 and 9440854433.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragedy. He directed officials to reach the accident site immediately and take up all necessary relief measures. The Chief Minister also instructed them to keep him updated on the rescue operations.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and TGSRTC vice-chairman and MD Nagi Reddy visited the spot, supervised rescue work and met families of the deceased.

Prabhakar announced an ex gratia of Rs 7 lakh (Rs 5 lakh from the state and Rs 2 lakh from TGSRTC) for the families of those killed, and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Victims will also receive compensation under the vehicle insurance policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured under the PMNRF.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, who announced a magisterial and departmental probe, also visited the site and hospitals along with local MLAs from Pargi, Vikarabad and Chevella.

In its statement, TGSRTC said the preliminary inquiry found no fault with the condition of the bus or its driver. “The vehicle had valid fitness and insurance certificates. The mishap occurred because of overspeeding by the heavily loaded gravel tipper, which toppled onto the bus after losing control at an accident-prone stretch,” the corporation said.

Police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the BNS for causing death by rash and negligent driving. Both magisterial and departmental inquiries have been ordered to determine the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragedy.

“My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the PMO wrote on X.

