19 killed as truck rams into passenger bus in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, PM Modi announces compensation

HYDERABAD: In one of the worst road tragedies in Telangana, at least 19 people, including 14 women and a 10-month-old baby, were killed and 25 others injured when a gravel-laden tipper lorry rammed a TGSRTC hire bus near Mirzaguda village in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district on Monday morning.
The collision occurred around 6.15 am on the Hyderabad–Bijapur highway. Police said the tipper, carrying gravel from Lakdaram in Patancheru to Manneguda, was overloaded and speeding when its driver tried to overtake another vehicle. To avoid a pothole, the driver swerved abruptly, veered into the wrong side of the road, and crashed into the oncoming bus carrying 72 passengers. The capacity of the bus was 35.
The impact was catastrophic. The front of the bus was crushed beyond recognition, killing both drivers — Akash Kamle (24) of Maharashtra, who was driving the tipper, and RTC driver Dastagiri Baba, who had been on the Tandur–Hyderabad route for five years.
Upon impact, more than 50 tonnes of gravel, far above the permissible load of 30–35 tonnes, spilled into the overturned bus and also onto the road, trapping passengers under its weight.
Eyewitnesses and rescue workers described the scene as nightmarish. Dozens of passengers were pinned down, struggling for breath as gravel filled the mangled interior. Survivors cried for help while villagers rushed to assist before police and emergency teams arrived. Chevella police reached the spot by 7 am and pressed JCBs into service to clear the wreckage.
During the rescue, Chevella CI Sridhar sustained injuries when a JCB machine being used to remove debris ran over his leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.
As gravel was gradually cleared, rescuers pulled out bodies one after another. Among the victims were three sisters studying in Hyderabad, a newly married couple and their two-month-old baby, and three members each from two other families.
A rescue worker said one of the most haunting sights was that of a mother clutching her infant tightly when the debris was removed. The baby’s father succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The injured were shifted to Vikarabad Government Hospital and PMR Hospital in Chevella. Many of them are said to be in a critical state.
Following instructions from the CM, the chief secretary alerted officials and set up a Control Room at the Secretariat to monitor the situation. Citizens seeking information or assistance were asked to contact 9912919545 and 9440854433.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragedy. He directed officials to reach the accident site immediately and take up all necessary relief measures. The Chief Minister also instructed them to keep him updated on the rescue operations.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and TGSRTC vice-chairman and MD Nagi Reddy visited the spot, supervised rescue work and met families of the deceased.
Prabhakar announced an ex gratia of Rs 7 lakh (Rs 5 lakh from the state and Rs 2 lakh from TGSRTC) for the families of those killed, and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Victims will also receive compensation under the vehicle insurance policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured under the PMNRF.
IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, who announced a magisterial and departmental probe, also visited the site and hospitals along with local MLAs from Pargi, Vikarabad and Chevella.
In its statement, TGSRTC said the preliminary inquiry found no fault with the condition of the bus or its driver. “The vehicle had valid fitness and insurance certificates. The mishap occurred because of overspeeding by the heavily loaded gravel tipper, which toppled onto the bus after losing control at an accident-prone stretch,” the corporation said.
Police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the BNS for causing death by rash and negligent driving. Both magisterial and departmental inquiries have been ordered to determine the circumstances leading to the tragedy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragedy.
“My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the PMO wrote on X.
The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.
Citizens can contact the control room for assistance or information at the following numbers: 9912919545, 9440854433.