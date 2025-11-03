39 farmhouses raided in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A surprise inspection by the Rajendranagar police at 39 farmhouses in Mudimyal village of Chevella mandal and Tolkatta village of Moinabad mandal uncovered several violations, including unauthorised events, illegal liquor consumption, and hookah use. The raids were conducted on Saturday night and early Sunday with the assistance of local police teams.

150 school students found at unauthorised event

At Rithika Farm House in Mudimyal, police found around 150 students from Slate School, both boys and girls, attending an unauthorised event.

Further checks at other farmhouses revealed similar violations. At Azeemuddin Farm House in Tolkatta, hookah use was detected, while at Pranava Villa Hills, officers seized 18 beer bottles and a whisky bottle in an excise breach.

Police also busted an unauthorised ticketed party with 29 attendees at another farmhouse in Tolkatta village.

In parallel, vehicle checks were carried out at Tolkatta. A total of 120 four-wheelers, 30 three-wheelers, and 15 two-wheelers were inspected. Three drunk driving cases were booked and fines worth Rs 30,000 were collected.

In total, four cases were registered against the event organisers and farmhouse owners.