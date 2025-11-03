'Who will bring back my children': Three sisters among 20 killed in Telangana bus accident

TANDUR: "Please bring our daughters back to us," pleaded the parents of three sisters—Tanusha, Sai Priya and Nandini—who were killed in a truck-bus collision on Monday morning in Tandur, Rangareddy district.

Their mother, Ambika, cried inconsolably at the accident site. "Oh God! Who will bring back my three children? What sin did they commit?" she asked with teary eyes.

The three sisters were supposed to return to Hyderabad on Friday, but Ambika had asked them to stay back for the weekend. The request to spend a few days with her daughters now haunts Ambika.

On early Monday morning, Yellaiah took his daughters to the local railway station, but they missed the train. He then dropped his daughters at the bus stand.

Soon after, the parents received news of their daughters' deaths.

The sisters were inseparable in life, and even in death.