'Who will bring back my children': Three sisters among 20 killed in Telangana bus accident

TANDUR: "Please bring our daughters back to us," pleaded the parents of three sisters—Tanusha, Sai Priya and Nandini—who were killed in a truck-bus collision on Monday morning in Tandur, Rangareddy district.
Their mother, Ambika, cried inconsolably at the accident site. "Oh God! Who will bring back my three children? What sin did they commit?" she asked with teary eyes.
The three sisters were supposed to return to Hyderabad on Friday, but Ambika had asked them to stay back for the weekend. The request to spend a few days with her daughters now haunts Ambika.
On early Monday morning, Yellaiah took his daughters to the local railway station, but they missed the train. He then dropped his daughters at the bus stand.
Soon after, the parents received news of their daughters' deaths.
The sisters were inseparable in life, and even in death.
The family hails from Vadderagalli in Gandhinagar, in Rangareddy district. The sisters were studying in Hyderabad: Tanusha was pursuing an MBA, Sai Priya was in her final year of a degree course, and Nandini was in her first year of a degree course. Their eldest sister, Anusha, had been married just 20 days ago, on October 17. The tragedy has plunged the family into unbearable grief.
The mother of Akhila Reddy, another passenger killed in the same bus accident, recalled how she had always been apprehensive of travelling by road and now her fears have come true.
"My daughter lost her life," she said, weeping uncontrollably.
Akhila Reddy hails from Lakshminarayana Pur village in Yalal mandal. She was pursuing an MBA in Hyderabad.
At least 24 people were killed and several others injured in the horrific road accident in Ranga Reddy district on Monday morning.
The mishap occurred when a speeding lorry carrying a heavy load collided with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle, resulting in the gravel falling on the bus. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely mangled.
Eyewitnesses said both the bus and the tipper were overloaded. The poor condition of the road, a blind curve, and the speeding tipper together led to the tragedy.
Telangana government has ordered a magisterial and departmental probe into the accident.