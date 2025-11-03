CM Revanth Reddy threatening voters, alleges Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the ruling Congress, accusing them of crossing all limits in the Jubilee Hills byelection campaign.

Addressing a news conference at the BJP office here, he alleged that the Congress and AIMIM were colluding out of fear of losing the seat, despite accommodating Md Azharuddin in the state Cabinet with an eye on minorities’ votes.

The Union minister further alleged that the Congress government is indulging in appeasement politics by allocating valuable Army and government lands in Mehdipatnam and Erragadda for graveyards, buckling under AIMIM pressure, while neglecting Hindu temples. “They allotted several acres for graveyards but demolished the Peddamma temple in Banjara Hills and made the idol disappear. The same government that refuses land for temples gifts it away for graveyards,” he said.

Kishan Reddy accused Revanth of lying and intimidating voters. “It is shameful for a chief minister to threaten voters, saying the PDS fine rice scheme will be stopped if they don’t vote for Congress. The scheme is funded by the Centre, which contributes Rs 42 per kg, while the state adds only Rs 15,” he pointed out.

He said that the chief minister failed in fulfilling assurances including Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women, distribution of scooters, Vidya Bharosa cards, two lakh jobs, and Rs 5 lakh support for self-help groups. He accused both Revanth and Rahul Gandhi of insulting the Indian Army.

“Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy have the same mindset, both have a history of belittling our Armed Forces. When the Galwan Valley clash happened in 2020, Rahul Gandhi insulted our soldiers, and even the Supreme Court castigated him for his remarks,” he said, demanding an unconditional apology from the CM.