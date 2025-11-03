High-tech eyes to assess safety of SLBC tunnel; CM Revanth Reddy, Minister Uttam Kumar to oversee

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will monitor from Monday the helicopter-borne VTEM Plus Magnetic Geophysical Survey of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC), conducted by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

On February 22, a collapse flooded 2.5 km of the SLBC tunnel, burying a 130-m TBM and killing eight trapped workers.

A high-level committee recommended advanced tunnelling with observational techniques and monitoring for safety. On October 23, the Cabinet approved the proposal to complete the tunnel by mid-2028 within the original budget.

Experts advised a heli-borne electromagnetic survey, leading to the sanctioned VTEM Plus by NGRI. It involves flying more than 200 km with a 24-m underslung transmitter loop over the alignment, sending signals to detect geology 800-1,000 m deep, identifying shear zones or water bodies for safe excavation adaptation.

Committee of top engineers formed

As the longest tunnel without intermediate access, the government formed a committee of top engineers (six meetings held), appointed Lt Gen Harpal Singh (ex-Army Engineer-in-Chief) as advisor, and deputed Col Parikshit Mehra for one year.