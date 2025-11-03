Manuguru tense as Congress workers ‘reclaim’ party office from BRS

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Sunday when Congress workers allegedly laid siege to the BRS party office in an attempt to “reclaim” it from the pink party.

Led by local leaders, the Congress cadre barged into the office and burnt the furniture before hoisting the party flag on the building.

“We have just reclaimed our party office,” they said.

They claimed that when former Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, who won the ST-reserved seat in 2018 elections on a Congress ticket, defected to the BRS, the Congress office was converted into the BRS party office. In the 2023 elections, Congress candidate Payam Venkateshwarlu defeated Kantha Rao, who contested on a BRS ticket.

In this backdrop, the Congress cadre and leaders took control of the office, leading to a tense situation in Manuguru town.

During the confrontation, clashes erupted between the two sides with activists from both the parties sustaining injuries.

After being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control.

Manuguru DSP V Ravinder Reddy said: “We are trying to find out who was responsible for this violence.”