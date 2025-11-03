NMC okays 75 new PG seats in seven government medical colleges in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sanctioned 75 new postgraduate seats in seven government medical colleges (GMCs) in the state for the academic year 2025-26.

The additional seats will increase the total number of PG seats in the GMCs from 1,191 to 1,266. The health department said that the approval was granted owing to the improving facilities in the GMCs in the state.

The PG seats have been sanctioned in seven GMCs including Osmania Medical College, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet, Nalgonda and SIMS Ramagundam.

The seats have been added in various departments including hospital administration, paediatrics, DVL, ENT, orthopaedics, anaesthesia, pathology, respiratory medicine, biochemistry, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology.