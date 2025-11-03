Telangana man kills wife, daughter, sister-in-law; ends life

HYDERABAD: A man allegedly killed his wife, 10-year-old daughter, and sister-in-law before taking his own life in Kulakacharla mandal of Vikarabad on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Vepuri Yadaiah, a resident of Kulakacharla, had married Alavelu about 14 years ago. The couple had two daughters, Aparna (13) and Shravani (10). Their marriage had been strained for several years due to frequent quarrels, and Yadaiah reportedly suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair.

On Saturday, Alavelu’s elder sister, Hanumamma, visited the house to mediate between the couple. When Yadaiah refused to cooperate, both sisters sought help from a village elder to hold a panchayat. Though the couple was counselled, Yadaiah reportedly felt humiliated and blamed Hanumamma for “turning his wife against him”.

In the early hours of Sunday, Yadaiah attacked Hanumamma with a sickle while the family was asleep, striking her on the head leading to her death.

When Alavelu rushed to intervene, Yadaiah turned the weapon on her, killing her instantly. He then attacked his daughters as well — striking Shravani fatally before turning to Aparna. Though injured on her head and shoulder, Aparna managed to escape the house and alert neighbours.

When neighbours rushed to the scene, they found the three bodies lying in a pool of blood, while Yadaiah was discovered hanging from the ceiling in another room.

Police reached the spot after being alerted and shifted the bodies for postmortem. Aparna was admitted to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.