700 acres for airport at Telangana's Adilabad

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday issued a Government Order for the acquisition of 700 acres of land for the development of a joint-user airfield at Adilabad. It also directed Adilabad district collector to take necessary action to acquire the identified land for the proposed airport.

The move is part of the State government’s plan to develop six regional airports across Telangana to boost connectivity and promote industrial and tourism growth.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), which was appointed as a consultant for the project, had earlier submitted Techno-Economic Feasibility Reports (TEFRs) indicating viability of an airport at Adilabad, subject to required clearances.

The GO, issued by Special Chief Secretary (Transport, Roads & Buildings) Vikas Raj, said that the proposal was examined based on inputs from the AAI Chairman and the Director of Aviation, Government of Telangana.