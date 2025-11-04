Back BRS to stop ‘bulldozer’ from destroying homes: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday urged the people to vote for the BRS in the Jubilee Hills byelection to prevent “HYDRAA devil” from coming to their area.

During a roadshow in Borabanda, he said: “Bulldozer that demolished houses in Serilingampally should not reach Jubilee Hills. Defeat the bulldozer raj and vote for BRS car symbol.”

Rama Rao accused the Congress of deceiving people with false promises, citing lack of funds.

He claimed that even Congress MLAs are not happy as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not meeting them and no development works are being taken up in their respective segments.

Referring to the Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll, he said Revanth Reddy had promised funds but failed to deliver after the elections.

Rama Rao also criticised the Congress government for not issuing notifications for two lakh jobs as promised, alleging large-scale misuse of public funds.

Comparing Revanth Reddy with autocratic rulers of the past, he said: “Such leaders are always defeated and Revanth Reddy is no exception.” BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha said : “Some people say that I do not know how to speak. Yes, I do not know how to threaten people like them.”