Congress will secure 50000 majority for Jubilee Hills byelection, asserts Telangana minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: In the run-up to the November 11 Jubilee Hills byelection, the BRS and BJP have been targeting Congress candidate Naveen Yadav and his family, accusing them of “rowdyism”. However, Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy dismissed these remarks as ‘baseless’ allegations, adding it is the BRS that is displaying its arrogance and rowdyism with its comments and claims.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE on the sidelines of his campaign trail in the bastis of Rahmatnagar, the minister — who has been frequently travelling between Jubilee Hills and Bihar for election campaigns — expressed confidence that the state government’s welfare programmes and housing initiatives being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would help the Congress secure a decisive victory in the byelection.

Excerpts

How is the election campaign going?

In the Jubilee Hills byelection, the Congress is fielding a young candidate, Naveen Yadav. He will win with a huge majority as the people are ready to bless him.

What is the margin of victory you are expecting?

Our candidate will win the seat with a minimum majority of 50,000 votes.

Why do you think people will vote for your party?

This election is going to be a cakewalk for the Congress. Our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is ensuring that welfare schemes like free transportation for women, superfine rice, 200 units of free electricity, new ration cards and several other benefits reach both the urban and rural poor.