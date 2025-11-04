Food security, shelter remain a mirage for Hyderabad's Rahmatnagar residents

HYDERABAD: What is essential for a person to sustain in daily life? A home and food, isn’t it? But in Rahmatnagar— a densely populated neighbourhood tucked within the glitzy Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency — these basics have become privileges.

As election fever grips the city, the mood in this corner of the constituency is one of frustration and fatigue. While residents in other parts of Jubilee Hills complain about water, roads and sewage, the people here are struggling for the very essentials — a roof over their heads and ration cards that would give them access to affordable food.

In the narrow bylanes of Rahmatnagar, 48-year-old Taahera Begum, a domestic worker, says: “I applied for a ration card in 2023. Every few months, I go to the office and they tell me ‘next month, madam.’ It’s been almost two years now,” she says, her voice breaking.

“Without a ration card, I can’t get the rice or free electricity. Everything has become costly — how are we supposed to survive?” she asks.

Another woman, Heena, a maid, nods in agreement. “The government promised us double-bedroom houses under the 2BHK scheme. They came, took our details, even inspected our basti. But nothing has happened since. We are still paying Rs 8,000 rent for a single room,” she says.

Genuine applicants left out

The Congress government claims to have issued 14,159 ration cards in the Jubilee Hills constituency. But residents allege that many genuine applicants have been left out. Without ration cards, they lose access to welfare schemes like free power, superfine rice distribution, and the Aarogyasri healthcare scheme.