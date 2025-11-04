No money, daily wager in Telangana carries mother to hospital

JAGTIAL: A video of a daily wage labourer carrying his ailing mother in his arms to a hospital for treatment has gone viral on social media. The poignant incident took place on Monday.

After getting down from a bus, Deepak wanted to hire an auto to reach the government hospital in Jagtial. However, since he had only enough money for the return journey, he dropped the idea when the auto driver demanded Rs 50 and instead began carrying his mother, Balamma (68), in his arms to the hospital.

Local MLA M Sanjay, who happened to be passing by, offered them a lift in his car to the hospital. After the woman received treatment, the MLA ensured that the mother and son were dropped off at the bus stand.

Deepak had reportedly migrated to Nizamabad from Anthargaon village on the outskirts of Jagtial in search of livelihood. He chose to bring his mother to Jagtial for medical treatment as it is his native place, and bus travel for her is free.