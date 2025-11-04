Telangana bus tragedy: ‘Perfect storm of negligence’ led to deadly crash

HYDERABAD: A narrow, congested and potholed road, a blind curve, an overloaded tipper speeding downhill and a bus trying in vain to swerve aside — it was, according to survivors and eyewitnesses, a perfect storm of negligence and poor infrastructure that led to Monday’s horrific accident near Chevella. On this stretch, they said, it was never a question of if but when such a tragedy would occur.

The collision on the Hyderabad–Bijapur Highway left behind scenes too painful to forget. First responders found a woman lying amid twisted metal and gravel, still clutching her baby in a final, protective embrace, a haunting image that captured the human cost of the disaster that unfolded in seconds.

A resident of a nearby village who rushed to the spot recalled the horror. “When police were clearing the gravel, I saw a woman holding her baby. Both were dead,” he said. He added that accidents are frequent along this stretch. “Six months ago, there was another crash barely a kilometre away that killed four and injured eight. This is one of the busiest yet narrowest roads in Telangana. On weekends, thousands of vehicles pass through here towards Ananthagiri Hills. From Sunday night to Monday morning, traffic is bumper-to-bumper. Every day, we see at least one two-wheeler accident.”

Radha (45), the conductor of the ill-fated RTC bus, said everything happened in seconds. “Before we could react, the tipper carrying gravel came at high speed and hit us head-on. The driver tried to steer the bus aside, but the lorry was uncontrollable,” she said.